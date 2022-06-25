China's food industry notches steady growth in first 5 months
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's food industry saw stable expansion in terms of production and sales in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.
The value-added industrial output of the agricultural and sideline food processing sector rose 4.1 percent year on year in the period, while that of the food manufacturing sector climbed 4.3 percent year on year, according to the ministry.
The sector of alcohol, beverage and refined tea manufacturing saw its industrial added value surge by 8.8 percent over the previous year.
In the January-May period, retail sales of grain, oil and food hit 593.6 billion yuan (about 88.6 billion U.S. dollars), up 9.5 percent year on year. Retail sales of beverages rose 10.4 percent, while those of tobacco and alcohol increased by 7.8 percent.
