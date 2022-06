U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturns landmark decision on abortion rights

People's Daily Online) 22:36, June 24, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation decades ago.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)