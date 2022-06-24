China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 22:27, June 24, 2022

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 35th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a black soil conservation law, a decision to amend the Anti-monopoly Law, and a decision to amend the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee.

A personnel decision was also passed at the meeting. Pan Yue was appointed as head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, replacing Chen Xiaojiang. Wang Xiaohong was appointed as minister of public security, replacing Zhao Kezhi. Zhou Zuyi was appointed as minister of human resources and social security, replacing Zhang Jinan.

According to the decision, Wang Guanghua was appointed as minister of natural resources, replacing Lu Hao. Ni Hong was appointed as minister of housing and urban-rural development. Pei Jinjia was appointed as minister of veterans affairs, replacing Sun Shaocheng.

President Xi Jinping signed five presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers approved the central government's final accounts for 2021.

They also approved a report on deputy qualifications and passed other personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li called for better legislation work to improve the legal systems in important areas.

He also asked the legislature to step up supervision of the government budget and the auditing work.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)