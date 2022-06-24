Chinese police seize 4.26 tonnes of drugs in border areas

Xinhua) 18:24, June 24, 2022

Police under China's immigration authorities captured 4.26 tonnes of drugs and 486.6 tonnes of materials used to produce narcotics in border areas during the first half of 2022 amid intensified efforts to fight drugs and related crimes.

These illicit products were seized after a total of 277 drug-related cases were cracked, in which 376 suspects were involved, said the National Immigration Administration on Friday.

The crackdown has effectively curbed the penetration of drugs from overseas sources into the country, the administration said.

Immigration agencies will step up efforts to combat drug-related crimes by delving into how criminals hide drugs from border inspections and what groups of people are prone to drug abuse and drug-related crimes, among other measures, said the administration.

Countries observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, on June 26 under the initiative of the United Nations every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

