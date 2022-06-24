Villagers in Sichuan shift into full gear to fashion together Chinese fountain palm-leaf fans

People's Daily Online) 14:47, June 24, 2022

Two villagers harvest the leaves of Chinese fountain palms. (Photo/Lan Zitao)

Villagers are busy making Chinese fountain palm-leaf fans these days to ensure that they will be delivered on time in Jinyinzui village, Yangjia township, Neijiang city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

In recent years, the village has stepped up efforts to plant Chinese fountain palms and develop a local palm-leaf fan industry under a mode that incorporates a party branch, a cooperative, a planting base and villagers. Home to a planting base of Chinese fountain palms of more than 200 hectares, the village produces more than 5 million fans every year, which are then sold to many cities around China, such as Guangzhou and Shanghai.

