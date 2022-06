Israeli Air Force graduation ceremony held at Hatzerim Airbase

Xinhua) 14:31, June 24, 2022

An aircraft performs during an Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on June 23, 2022. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

A helicopter performs during an Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on June 23, 2022. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

Cadets toss their caps during an Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on June 23, 2022. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)

