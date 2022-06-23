China aims to boost digital government construction

Xinhua) 22:34, June 23, 2022

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China has detailed measures to enhance the building of a digital government in tandem with the country's efforts to promote digital transformation.

By 2025, the country will strive to improve the top-level design and coordination mechanism of a digital government that matches the modernization of the national governance system, according to a guideline released by the State Council, China's cabinet.

The guideline said key advancements would emerge in making scientific government policies, carrying out targeted measures in social governance, and providing efficient public services.

By 2035, China will seek to establish a digital government that is coordinated, efficient, intelligent, open, transparent, and inclusive.

The country will promote the digital transformation of government performance, strengthen the monitoring and analysis of big data in economic operation, boost innovation in digital governance models, and continuously improve digital services that benefit enterprises and people.

To build an open and shared data resource system, China will innovate data management mechanisms, enhance efficient data sharing, promote the orderly development and utilization of data, and give data factors full play, the guideline noted.

By improving the effectiveness of the digital government, the country will better stimulate the vitality of the digital economy, optimize the digital social environment and create a stable digital ecology.

