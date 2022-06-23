"China Meets Austria" cultural event held in Austria

Xinhua) 22:29, June 23, 2022

VIENNA, June 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese cultural event was held here Wednesday to introduce traditional Chinese culture to the audience in the Austrian capital.

The event, themed "China Meets Austria", featured Chinese lion dance, traditional folk music and Shaolin "Kungfu" martial arts performances.

A photo exhibition of the classical gardens of Suzhou, a city close to Shanghai, was also held on the sidelines to showcase the charm of the UNESCO world heritage site based in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Chinese Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi, foreign envoys to Austria, and United Nations officials attended the event. Li congratulated on the success of the event and said he hoped such events would help further strengthen cultural exchanges between China and Austria.

The event was held as part of this year's "We Are Vienna" Festival, an annual art festival in the Austrian capital.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)