Former manager of China's state grain group expelled from Party

Xinhua) 20:03, June 23, 2022

Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin), has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for grave violations of Party discipline and laws, said the country's top anti-graft body Thursday.

In an official statement, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said that the investigation into Xu found that he exhibited no ideals and convictions and had been entirely disloyal and dishonest.

According to the inquiry, Xu had been deeply engaged in various illegal activities, including political speculation, forging his resume, and resisting investigation.

In the meantime, in total disregard of Party regulations, Xu had taken gifts and money, visited private clubs, and accepted various invitations to banquets that might have prevented him from performing his duties unbiasedly.

Also, Xu was found to have interfered with economic market activities against regulations and taken advantage of his position to assist others in job transfers, construction project contracting, company operations, and other matters. In return, he received a large amount of money and valuables.

Xu's severe negligence of duty has caused great losses for the country, the statement added.

Xu has severely violated the Party's discipline and involved himself in grave violations of duty-related laws. He is also suspected of taking bribes and dereliction of duty, said the top anti-graft body, adding that his case is grievous and has a bad influence.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and public office, confiscate his illicit gains and hand his case over for judicial proceedings.

