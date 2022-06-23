Pakistan reports 268 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 19:53, June 23, 2022

Pakistan recorded 268 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Thursday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,532,738 after adding the fresh cases, the data released by the ministry showed.

A total of 30,385 people have died due to COVID-19 in Pakistan, including one new death recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics.

Another 104 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,498,698, said the health ministry.

With the recent rise in fresh cases in Pakistan, health experts urged citizens to continue to follow COVID-19-related standard operating procedures and get fully vaccinated in efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)