China's non-financial outbound direct investment up 2.3 pct in January-May

Xinhua) 18:36, June 23, 2022

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 287.06 billion yuan in the first five months of the year, up 2.3 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 3 percent from a year ago to 44.6 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In the January-May period, non-financial direct investment into countries along the Belt and Road increased 10.2 percent year on year to 8.19 billion U.S. dollars.

The country's investment in wholesale and retail surged 20.8 percent from a year earlier to 8.08 billion dollars, the ministry said, adding that investments in construction, scientific research and technical services also saw an increase.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)