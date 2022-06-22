2022 senior high school entrance examination kicks off in Henan

Xinhua) 20:02, June 22, 2022

(220622) -- ZHENGZHOU, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Examinees prepare to enter an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Henan Province kicked off on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(220622) -- ZHENGZHOU, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Examinees prepare to enter an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Henan Province kicked off on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(220622) -- ZHENGZHOU, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A staff member (R) checks the information of an examinee at an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Henan Province kicked off on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(220622) -- ZHENGZHOU, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Examinees review before the 2022 senior high school entrance examination at an exam site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Henan Province kicked off on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(220622) -- ZHENGZHOU, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Examinees prepare to enter an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Henan Province kicked off on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(220622) -- ZHENGZHOU, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Examinees queue to get their body temperature checked at an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Henan Province kicked off on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)