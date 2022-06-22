China makes good start in promoting rural vitalization: official

Xinhua) 19:40, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China has made a good start in pushing forward rural vitalization on all fronts, said Liu Huanxin, head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration.

By 2021, China has achieved a smooth transition to align the efforts of consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation achievements with rural vitalization endeavors, Liu said while delivering a report to the 35th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress Tuesday.

After declaring the eradication of absolute poverty in early 2021, China has rolled out several measures to consolidate the achievements in poverty eradication, including a dynamic monitoring and support mechanism to prevent the once poor population from falling back into poverty.

Facing challenges, Liu pledged tougher measures and improved implementation to consolidate and expand poverty alleviation achievements and promote rural vitalization.

Over the past four decades, the country has raised nearly 800 million people out of poverty based on the 1.9 U.S. dollar per day global poverty line, said the report jointly released by the Ministry of Finance, the Development Research Center of the State Council, and the World Bank.

The figure accounts for about 75 percent of global poverty reduction during the same period.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)