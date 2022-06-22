Universal Beijing Resort to resume operations on June 25

Xinhua) 18:41, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Universal Beijing Resort on Wednesday said it will resume operations on June 25, as the COVID-19 resurgence is subsiding in the city.

The resort, which opened in September 2021, includes the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing, and two hotels.

The CityWalk and one hotel are expected to reopen on June 24, one day prior to the reopening of the theme park, the resort said.

The theme park will adjust its opening times and suspend part of its services at the initial stage of resumed operations.

The pre-sale of theme park tickets and hotel products will resume on Thursday, with bookings capped.

Beijing reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said on Wednesday.

