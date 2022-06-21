Refreshing cold drinks for summer

(People's Daily App) 14:50, June 21, 2022

Summer solstice is here! In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice takes place between June 20-22 each year. This year it falls on Tuesday. To make your summer day cool you can try these refreshing summer drinks, which are very easy to make. The ingredients are very likely in your home so you can make these easy cold drinks now.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Lin Rui)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)