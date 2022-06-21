China's northernmost province bids farewell to its last coal-fired train

Xinhua) 14:16, June 21, 2022

HARBIN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- As the upgraded 6286/7 slow train pulled out of the Mudanjiang Station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province at 5:25 p.m. Sunday, it marked the official "retirement" of the last coal-fired train plying in the region.

The slow train has been operating for more than half a century and is the only passenger train between Mudanjiang city and Changting town, according to China Railway Harbin Group.

The 74-km one-way journey traversing vast forests and snowfields takes two hours and six minutes and passes through three big stations and eight stops. Even though the train stops frequently and moves slowly, it is nevertheless the preferred mode of transportation for many locals.

Now that the train, powered by electricity, has been upgraded with air conditioning, passengers are thrilled to travel. "The carriage is so much cooler and the ticket fare is still cheap. I find it very convenient," said Zhang Aijia, one of the local residents.

Wang Dongchang, another resident, commutes on this train several times a week to take his eggs and geese to Mudanjiang for sale.

"I can leave in the morning and return home by evening. The train is just like a bus to me," Wang said, adding that a trip can earn him up to 100 yuan (about 14.9 U.S. dollars).

Cong Guizi, 56, is a conductor who used to handle the incinerator and water supply of the train. "In the past, I had to light the fire in the boiler several hours before the train pulled out. It was normal to be covered in coal ash during the winter and drenched in sweat during the summer. On average, 850 kg of coal was burned during one trip," Cong said.

China Railway Harbin Group used to have the largest number of coal-fired slow trains in the country. These trains, with affordable fares and many stops, were considered a necessity for people in remote areas.

In recent years, the railway group has accelerated the pace of upgrade of passenger trains and replaced all of its coal-fired trains with air-conditioned ones.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)