Across China: Iranian designer paints his oriental life with pencils

Xinhua) 13:10, June 19, 2022

TIANJIN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- What can a pencil become? Ali Jalali, 43, an Iranian designer, has his answer in China.

Jalali is now working as a freelance pencil designer and owns a studio, also a cultural and creative products store in China's northern city of Tianjin.

Decorated with 200,000 colored pencils, the store is named "kolofo," which Jalali says resembles "colorful."

Jalali likes pencils and always takes one to write down inspirations sparked anytime in his daily life. "There is a saying in China that goes 'The palest ink is better than the best memory,'" he said.

Except for writing, the pencils of Jalali's store work as the decoration on shelves, pegs to hang things on, and even door stoppers.

"I think pencils can be turned into all kinds of things. What I'm hoping for is to create something new with a simple design," Jalali said.

The pencil studio is also a place for him to meet people, sometimes other designers, and to know more about Chinese culture and modern design concepts.

Jalali has been obsessed with Chinese culture for a long time. After graduating from the College of Fine Arts at the University of Tehran in Iran in 2008, Jalali came to China with an interest in another oriental culture, yearning for more inspiration.

He thinks Chinese culture echoes Iranian culture in many aspects. "Iran also has its spring festival named 'Nowruz,' and even the 'lucky money,' a blessing money given by the older to the young during the festival."

He is a supporter of frugality, which is a traditional virtue followed by the Chinese. The idea also offers him design inspiration.

"If a country has a long history, its people must have incorporated the spirit of frugality into their daily lives, in the buildings, rooms, and many others," he said.

One of the designs around this idea is a cup made from coffee grounds. "I think it is an amazing idea to use coffee grounds to make a coffee cup," he said.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Jalali's store is seeing a steady flow of customers and growing sales revenue.

While busy preparing to open his second store in Tianjin, Jalali also plans to open one in his hometown in Iran.

"I really like the idea of the Belt and Road Initiative. I'll bring good Chinese products to Iran, introduce them to Iranians, and open a shop like this, a designer shop," he said. "I want to tell them, apart from things from the West, they can come and see great things from the East."

