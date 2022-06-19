Int'l Dragon Boat Race Festival held in Toronto
Contestants compete during the 2022 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 18, 2022. The event is held here from Saturday to Sunday with the participation of dozens of teams. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
