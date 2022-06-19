China men's quadruple sculls team win repechage at World Rowing Cup II

Xinhua) 11:23, June 19, 2022

WARSAW, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China men's quadruple sculls team booked a ticket to the final race at the World Rowing Cup II in Poznan, Poland after they turned out to be the best in the repechage race on Saturday.

On Friday, the Chinese team of Zang Ha, Yi Xudi, Liu Zhiyu and Adilijiang Sulitan lost by a fraction to the Dutch team to take second place but they won on Saturday with an advantage of 2.09 seconds over the Estonian team to reach the final.

In the lightweight women's double sculls semifinals, China's Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping finished third behind the United States and Poland to secure their spot in the final.

Lu Shiyu can also dream about gold in the women's single sculls event as she took second place with a result of 7 minutes and 35.48 seconds in the semifinals to reach the final, while Lin Xinyu and Liu Xiaoxin finished second in the women's pair repechage in 7:12.24 to also make it to the final.

Sunday will be the final day of the World Rowing Cup II in Poznan.

