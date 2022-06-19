Post-pandemic world should focus on respect, cooperation, Venezuelan president says

Xinhua) 11:08, June 19, 2022

CARACAS, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The post-pandemic world should focus on "respect, cooperation and equal humanity," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday, after returning from a visit to six countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

"A new global geopolitical vision is beginning to emerge," in parallel with "a new consensus for a new humanity without imperialism," Maduro said after his arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport, about 21 km from downtown Caracas.

The majority of the world is opposed to a global model that seeks to "govern under the aegis of command and obedience," he said.

The six countries he visited, namely Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Azerbaijan, are part "of the new world that is being built," he said, adding that Venezuela reached with them "agreements in terms of investment in oil, gas, agriculture, food, tourism, and air transport."

