Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russian citizens

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

KIEV -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday that the cabinet has decided to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens starting from July 1.

The decision was adopted at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania in Kiev on Thursday to discuss his country's prospects to join the European Union and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the presidential press service reported.

At the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Zelensky briefed the European leaders about the situation on the frontline and the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the conflict with Russia.

BRUSSELS -- The European Commission on Friday recommended Ukraine and Moldova be granted candidate status for accession to the European Union.

Both countries should also be granted the "European Perspective," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

NAIROBI -- The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted supply of wheat, maize, fertilizer and oil seeds in Kenya, leading to sharp rise in prices of the commodities and aggravating the hunger situation, the Food and Agriculture Authority (AFA) said in a situational report on Thursday.

The AFA noted that Kenya imported oil seeds worth 1 billion shillings (about 8.5 million U.S. dollars) from Ukraine in 2021 and from Russia maize worth 8.5 million dollars and wheat worth 136 million dollars, supplies that have been disrupted by the conflict.

