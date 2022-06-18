Report finds U.S. metro areas become increasingly unaffordable to low-income renters

Xinhua) 14:50, June 18, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A new report found metro areas in the United States have become increasingly unaffordable to residents, especially Black and Latino Americans, said an article published on the website of University of Southern California (USC) Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences on Thursday.

Between 2013 and 2019, the number of metro areas in the country having no zip codes with housing that is affordable to working class renters increased from 14 percent to 42 percent, said the article, citing the report from the USC Dornsife Equity Research Institute(ERI), recently published by the National Equity Atlas.

The report also stated that more than 80 percent of the country's most populous regions saw an average 12 percent drop in affordability.

Differences in median-income worsened neighborhood choices for Black and Latino families. Only 7 percent of neighborhoods are affordable to median-income Black households, and 16 percent to median-income Latino families. In contrast, median-income white households could afford nearly 70 percent of available rental areas, according to the report.

Without access to options, low-income households are forced to live in neighborhoods plagued by pollution and high-crime, and with few amenities such as quality schools or parks, noted the article, adding that for low-income families squeezed out of resource-rich neighborhoods, their children face an uphill battle when breaking out of poverty.

It's also a concern for businesses. With less and less affordable housing in metro areas, companies struggle to find and retain workers, said the article.

