More than 1 mln homeless in Horn of Africa drought; 12 mln with scarce clean water: UN

Xinhua) 14:49, June 18, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 1 million people are homeless in the Horn of Africa drought, seeking food, water and pasture, a UN spokesman said on Friday, the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

"We cannot emphasize enough how dire and urgent the situation is," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

UN Humanitarians report that "we are in uncharted territory, and we face the very real prospect of significant loss of life if we don't act rapidly."

Haq said that more than 12 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia cannot access enough clean water. Women and children are walking further to fetch water, risking dehydration and physical and sexual violence. Families also face heightened risks of disease.

He said that more than 18.4 million people are facing severe food insecurity. The risk of famine is growing in Somalia, where more than 200,000 people are already facing catastrophic hunger.

"So far this year, our humanitarian partners have helped nearly 7.7 million drought-affected people across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, but we urgently need more funding to save lives and livelihoods and to avert starvation and death in the months to come," the spokesman said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)