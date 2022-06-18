We Are China

Beijing reports 1 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:18, June 18, 2022

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case and eight local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

A total of 15 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.

