Beijing reports 1 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 14:18, June 18, 2022
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case and eight local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.
A total of 15 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.
