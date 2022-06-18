Sri Lankan government workers to work from home for two weeks

Xinhua) 11:15, June 18, 2022

COLOMBO, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan government on Friday announced that public sector employees will work from home for two weeks starting from Monday.

The government took this decision taking into consideration the impact of fuel shortages on public and private transport.

However, employees of essential services have to report to duty as usual.

The Sri Lankan government announced that only 100 gas stations were provided with fuel on Friday. The situation led to the longest ever fuel queues in the country.

About 85 percent of private buses were not operational due to the diesel shortage.

Sri Lanka has suffered crippling fuel shortages since February as a foreign exchange crisis worsened in the South Asian country.

