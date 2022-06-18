China's ports log container throughput growth in first five months

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's container throughput at ports recorded stable expansion in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

During the January-May period, the container handling volume at China's ports rose 2.3 percent from one year earlier to 116.48 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to the ministry.

Cargo throughput at the country's ports topped 6.25 billion tonnes in the same period, edging down 0.5 percent year on year, the data showed.

In May alone, China's ports handled more than 1.34 billion tonnes of cargo, while container throughput stood at 25.43 million TEUs, both registering month-on-month growth, said the ministry.

