Chinese vice premier stresses green, low-carbon economy

Xinhua) 10:41, June 18, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the 2022 annual general meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Fostering an inclusive, green and low-carbon economy is an intrinsic requirement for China's high-quality development, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng said Thursday.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the 2022 annual general meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development.

China's ecology and environment have seen continued improvement in recent years, thanks to its efforts in readjusting economic structure, advancing a green energy shift and improving the efficiency of energy use, Han said.

Han stressed that the country will coordinate cutting carbon emissions with ensuring energy security, place more emphasis on developing clean energy and promote the clean and efficient use of coal.

The country needs to improve the operation of its carbon trading market, and ratchet up the support of fiscal, price, investment and financial policies, the vice premier said.

China should also strengthen the protection of biodiversity, Han said, calling for efforts to undertake afforestation nationwide and toughen the crackdown on illegal activities concerning wildlife and related products.

