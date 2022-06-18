CPC leadership deliberates report on rectification of financial institutions

Xinhua) 09:49, June 18, 2022

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to deliberate on a report on the rectification of problems discovered during an inspection over financial institutions.

The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core attaches great importance to the inspection, and regards the work as a strategic institutional arrangement for advancing self-revolution of the CPC and exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party, said the meeting.

Recognizing the progress in the inspection and rectification of the financial institutions, the meeting said some major problems and risks have been resolved, while violations of Party disciplines and laws have been punished.

The meeting called for deepened understanding of financial work principles and enhanced Party leadership over the financial work to forestall and defuse financial risks and carry out further reform and innovation.

The meeting stressed strict adherence to relevant disciplines, and urged a long-term mechanism to provide a strong political guarantee for the healthy development of the financial sector.

