Rare Wanvisa water lily blooms in Jiangsu

(People's Daily App) 14:59, June 15, 2022

Seen enough of the beauty of normal flowers? Meet this half golden and half orange Wanvisa water lily blooming in Nantong, Jiangsu Province.

