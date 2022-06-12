China's Zheng/Huang reach mixed doubles final at Indonesian Masters

Xinhua) 11:20, June 12, 2022

JAKARTA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top-seeded duo of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong advanced to the mixed doubles final at the 2022 Indonesian Masters after overcoming South Korea's Seo Seungjae and Chae Yoojung here on Saturday.

Zheng and Huang, ranked No. 2 in the world, defeated the world No. 5 pair 19-21, 21-14, 21-12 within an hour and will vie against France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue, who beat Thai duo Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran 22-20, 21-12 to make final.

In women's doubles, world No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan eased into the final after beating South Korea's Jeong Naeun and Kim Hyejeong 21-12, 21-13, and the Chinese pair will compete for gold with Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, who defeated Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in three sets.

In men's singles, Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen downed Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in three sets. The world No. 3 will meet world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the final after the latter took an easy win over Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-15, 21-15 within 48 minutes.

In women's singles, China's Han Yue was ousted by Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. Intanon, who is the world No. 8, will fight with Olympic champion and world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China, who knocked out another Chinese player He Bingjiao 21-17, 21-14.

In men's doubles, world No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia were edged out by China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang in 33 minutes, 21-17, 21-10. In the final, Liang and Wang will meet another Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who defeated the Chinese duo He Jiting and Zhou Haodong 21-17, 21-17.

The 2022 Indonesian Masters kicked off on June 7 and will end on June 12 at the Istora Senayan sports stadium in Jakarta with a total prize money amounting 360,000 U.S. dollars.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)