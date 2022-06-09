China's first int'l journal on grassland science starts publication

LANZHOU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's first international academic journal on grassland science has begun publication, highlighting the roles of grassland science in sustainable development, according to Lanzhou University.

Grassland Research is co-sponsored by the Chinese Grassland Society and Lanzhou University. It publishes forefront research on rangelands, forages and sown pastures, as well as amenity grassland and ecosystems, said Lanzhou University.

The first issue of Grassland Research has been published online with seven articles by authors from 10 countries.

The journal has three major sections: rangeland, forage and turf, and ecosystems. It publishes academic articles on study results, overviews and opinions on all aspects of grassland science in dimensions ranging from molecular to globalization levels.

Its editorial committee has more than 40 leading experts in grassland science from 31 institutions worldwide.

