Chinese craftswoman turns ring-pull cans into exquisite handmade dragon boat

People's Daily Online) 16:15, June 07, 2022

Yan Hong, a Chinese craftswoman, together with her team members, recently was busy fashioning together a delicate dragon boat using ring-pull cans and thermoplastic materials in the lead up to the Dragon Boat Festival, which fell on June 3 this year, at her studio in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Photo shows Chinese craftswoman Yan Hong creating a handmade dragon boat using ring-pull cans. (Chinanews.com/Li Li)

In fact, Yan had previously caused a sensation online in the past thanks to her handmade artwares done up in the Chinese style. She once created exquisite headwear in the Miao ethnic style using 68 ring-pull cans and an armor suit made with 140 ring-pull cans.

“I’m very honored that people like my handmade artwares in the Chinese style, which represent the profoundness of traditional Chinese culture. Besides, I have realized that it’s my duty to spread traditional Chinese culture,” Yan said.

Photo shows Yan Hong’s handmade armor suits. (Chinanews.com/Li Li)

She came up with the idea of creating a dragon boat using ring-pull cans when the Dragon Boat Festival started to draw near.

“We planned to turn the dragon boat into a incense holder to make it more functional,” Yan said, revealing that her team often stayed up late through the night in order to complete the handicraft in about seven days. She expected that the handmade dragon boat would also capture a spotlight online after its completion.

Photo shows Yan Hong’s handmade headwears. (Chinanews.com/Li Li)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)