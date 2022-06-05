Ministry guides rescue efforts after China's train derailment

Xinhua) 16:33, June 05, 2022

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management has called for all-out rescue efforts after a bullet train derailed in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Saturday.

The accident took place at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, when two carriages of the D2809 train from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rockslide as the train was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station. A train driver died and eight others were injured.

While guiding the rescue and emergency response, the ministry urged efforts to rescue the affected people, investigate the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and eliminate potential safety risks along railway lines to ensure the safe operation of high-speed trains.

The ministry has sent personnel to the scene to assist in the work, and the local fire rescue team has dispatched 52 people for emergency rescue after the accident took place.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)