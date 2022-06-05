Home>>
Wetland scenery in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 13:40, June 05, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland around a bridge in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.