Wetland scenery in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:40, June 05, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland around a bridge in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

