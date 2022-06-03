Two wounded in shooting at funeral in U.S. Wisconsin
CHICAGO, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday at a cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee in the U.S. state of Wisconsin during a funeral for a man killed by police.
One victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive; the other was treated and released, local media reported Friday.
The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) as multiple shots were fired, the Racine Police Department said in a statement
Police are not able to say what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody. The public has been asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.
In response to the shooting, Racine Mayor Cory Mason has imposed a curfew for anyone under the age of 18.
The shooting comes the day after a gunman killed four people at a Tulsa medical office.
Shooting has happened frequently in the United States recently. On May 14, a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo in the U.S. state of New York left 10 dead and three injured. On May 24, a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde of Texas left 21 people dead, including 19 students.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there has already been 233 mass shootings so far this year in the United States, averaging more than one per day.
