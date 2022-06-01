Chinese state councilor stresses need for efforts to defuse major safety risks

Xinhua) 09:25, June 01, 2022

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong speaks during a national video conference on production safety held in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has called for solid efforts to forestall and defuse various major safety risks and resolutely prevent serious and major accidents.

Wang made the remarks during a national video conference on production safety held on Tuesday.

Though China's workplace safety situation has been generally stable this year, the current safety situation remains grim and complex as some sectors are seeing frequent accident occurrences, Wang said.

Urging related departments to hold to the red line of work safety, Wang stressed the need to launch a production safety overhaul and carry out in-depth safety rectification in key fields.

Wang also called for efforts to strengthen safety precautions during the flood season and guide enterprises to fulfill their responsibilities for safe production.

