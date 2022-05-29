Home>>
252 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 14:31, May 29, 2022
A total of 252 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
The mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 215,860 on Saturday.
