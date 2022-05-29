Domestic flight with 22 people on board missing in Nepal

A passenger plane that was flying from Nepal's Pokhara to Jomsom in Mustang district with 22 people on board went missing on Sunday morning, a local government official said.

"The passenger plane belonging to Tara Air has been missing," Shiva Prasad Rijal, assistant chief district officer of Kaski in Pokhara told Xinhua.

"It was carrying 19 passengers and three crew members," he added.

The plane took off from Pokhara airport at 9:55 a.m. local time and was supposed to land at Jomsom airport at 10:20 a.m., but it lost contact with the control tower a few minutes after taking off, Rijal said.

