Xi calls for advancing study of Chinese civilization

May 29, 2022

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, urged efforts to advance the study of Chinese civilization amid a push to enhance people's confidence in the Chinese culture.

Xi made the remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on a national research program dedicated to tracing the origin of the Chinese civilization.

The long-standing and rich Chinese civilization is the foundation of contemporary Chinese culture, and a treasure trove inspiring cultural innovation, Xi noted.

He called for a better understanding of the 5,000-plus-year history of the Chinese civilization to strengthen historical awareness and cultural confidence of the Party and society in the joint pursuit of national rejuvenation.

Xi said the research program on the origin of the Chinese civilization has made marked achievements, but it should be moved forward as there are still many historical mysteries to be unraveled and many issues waiting for settlement with consensus built based on solid evidence and study.

It is a complicated, time-consuming, and systematic task to explore the origin and formation of civilization, noted Xi, urging efforts to combine archaeological excavation and literature research with tools and methods of natural sciences.

Xi called for greater efforts in studying unearthed artifacts and cultural relics and promoting related knowledge to enhance the power of the Chinese civilization to influence and inspire.

Over 5,000 years and more, the Chinese people created a splendid civilization and made great contributions to the progress of human civilization, he said.

Stressing that fine traditional Chinese culture is the root and soul of the Chinese nation, Xi said efforts should be made to adapt it to the context of a socialist society and to develop advanced socialist culture.

The Chinese civilization has been known for its openness and inclusiveness since ancient times, Xi said, urging efforts to promote the view of civilization that champions equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and mutual accommodation.

Misunderstandings between civilizations can be overcome through enhanced exchanges, clashes avoided by strengthening mutual learning, and civilization superiority replaced by the co-existence of various civilizations, Xi said.

Xi also called for respect for people in different countries exploring their own development paths.

He stressed telling the stories of the Chinese civilization well to present China as a trustworthy, loveable and admirable country, and the charm of the long-standing and rich Chinese civilization.

The protection and use of cultural relics and the preservation of cultural heritage should be actively advanced, Xi also said.

He ordered cadres at all levels to provide greater policy support and create a strong social atmosphere for the preservation and development of the Chinese civilization.

