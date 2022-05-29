China's futures market further cools down in April

Xinhua) 10:28, May 29, 2022

China's futures market continued to cool in April, with the turnover shrinking 15.11 percent year on year, according to the China Futures Association.

The turnover of China's commodities futures market eased to 40.77 trillion yuan (about 6.05 trillion U.S. dollars) last month, down by 28.23 percent from the previous month, the association said.

In the first four months of 2022, the turnover of the futures market dropped to 169.13 trillion yuan, down 10.44 percent year on year.

