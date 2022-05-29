Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Xinhua) 10:24, May 29, 2022

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Saturday that the COVID-19 virus continues to be detected in sewage samples from different areas in Hong Kong, indicating that there may be hidden cases in these areas.

About 140,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, it said.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

In efforts to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have been collecting sewage samples in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 116 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 154 additional cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed.

