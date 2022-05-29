Home>>
Ukrainian president discusses defense support with British PM
(Xinhua) 10:10, May 29, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he had discussed defense support for Ukraine in a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"We talked about strengthening defense support for Ukraine, intensifying work on security guarantees," Zelensky tweeted.
The Ukrainian leader added that the parties also touched upon the issue of supplying fuel for Ukraine amid the energy crisis.
Earlier this month, Johnson announced that the British government will provide 1.3 billion pounds (about 1.64 billion U.S. dollars) in military aid for Ukraine.
