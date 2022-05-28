In pics: milu deers at nature reserves

A herd of milu deer are seen at the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Nine milu deer fawns were born at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said the reserve's management bureau.

It is the first generation of offspring born to the milu deer that were released into the wild in the region.

In September 2021, to rebuild the wild population of the endangered animal, China released 27 milu deer into the reserve.

A milu deer fawn is fed by its mother at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Milu deer are seen at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

