Couple dedicated to restoring ancient buildings with LEGO blocks

(People's Daily App) 16:13, May 26, 2022

Chen Xi, who works in the Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University, calls herself "an architect who doesn't attend to her proper duties."

She and her husband Jiang Buting restored many ancient Chinese buildings and architectures which appeared in animations with LEGO blocks. Their dream is to restore the world with blocks.

The couple opened an account of "Reproduction Elf Pang Xiaoqi" on Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili and started to share videos of them restoring different works in August 2020. They have 32,000 followers.

