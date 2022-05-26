Vice premier stresses coordinating COVID-19 control with economic development

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a branch of SAIC Motor in southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2022. Han made an inspection tour of southeast China's Fujian Province Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

FUZHOU, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for efforts to efficiently coordinate COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development, stabilize the broader economy, and propel high-quality growth.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour of east China's Fujian Province Monday and Tuesday.

He stressed efforts to support enterprises in making breakthroughs in key technologies, and to support the innovative and high quality development of private enterprises.

Efforts should be made to foster a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment to ensure equal development and fair competition for all types of market entities, Han said while inspecting the work resumption of local enterprises.

Han stressed expanding effective investment, ensuring safe production, and smoothing industrial and supply chains.

He said measures to help enterprises through difficulties, such as value-added tax credit refunds, should be fully implemented.

Han also noted the importance of marine environmental protection and rational utilization of marine resources, adding that ecological protection, green development, and improvement of people's livelihood should be unified.

