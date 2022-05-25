Knowledge sharing becomes popular theme on short-video platforms

Short-video platforms nowadays are emerging as knowledge-sharing platforms that can spread professional and abstract knowledge in a way that is interesting and can be easily accepted by viewers.

Zeng Xianglong, an associate professor of psychology with Beijing Normal University, which is based in Beijing, started to produce knowledge-based videos and then shared them on short-video platforms starting in 2020.

"Apart from analyzing people's personalities, psychology can be applied to many other areas," Zeng said in a video he made, which introduced various application scenarios for psychology.

Luo Xiang, a professor at the Criminal Justice School at the China University of Political Science and Law, opened an account on Bilibili, a streaming site particularly popular with young people. To date, the criminal law professor has reaped more than 20 million followers on the platform.

A report released in 2021 suggested that short videos are providing new scenarios for people to gain knowledge. The percentage of users who aspire to increase their knowledge and broaden their horizons by watching short videos increased from 36.8 percent in 2020 to 50.2 percent in 2021. This provides an opportunity for content creators who like to share and spread knowledge online, according to the report.

By the end of 2021, the number of users of short videos in China amounted to 934 million, with a penetration rate of 90.5 percent among Chinese Internet users, according to a report on China's Internet development released earlier this year.

"Watching short videos has become a routine for many people," said Zhang Zhi'an, a professor from the School of Journalism at Fudan University. "In the past, people thought short videos should be interesting and fun; nowadays, they are also attracted to videos which are useful and informative," said Zhang.

Some short-video platforms have been pursuing transformation and upgrading by encouraging knowledge sharing videos on their own platforms.

The Bureau of Science Communication with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, ByteDance, owner of the popular video platform TikTok, and other organizations have jointly launched a short-video science popularizing project in Beijing.

Bilibili has meanwhile invited knowledge sharing content creators to join the platform and has pledged to offer monetary rewards and other support for participating content creators.

