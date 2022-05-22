Home>>
476 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:44, May 22, 2022
A total of 476 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 213,518 as of Saturday.
