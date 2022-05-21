We Are China

Beijing reports 58 confirmed, 12 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:22, May 21, 2022

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 58 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 12 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Saturday.

On Friday, 47 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

