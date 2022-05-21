Home>>
391 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 13:21, May 21, 2022
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 213,042 as of Friday.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.