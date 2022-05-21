391 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:21, May 21, 2022

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 213,042 as of Friday.

