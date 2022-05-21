Emerging markets, developing countries should uphold true multilateralism: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:14, May 21, 2022

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that emerging markets and developing countries should uphold true multilateralism.

Wang made the remarks on Thursday when chairing a virtual dialogue between BRICS foreign ministers and their counterparts from emerging markets and developing countries.

Noting the global risk of division and confrontation, Wang said multilateralism is essential for emerging markets and developing countries to pursue development and growth.

He said that the key to upholding true multilateralism lies in extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and seeking openness and inclusiveness rather than isolation and exclusion.

"We should uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, and oppose coercing other countries to take sides," Wang said.

He said it is necessary to make the global governance system better reflect the legitimate concerns and reasonable demands of most countries, especially developing countries.

China is ready to work with others to implement the Global Security Initiative, strengthen global security governance and safeguard world peace and tranquility, he added.

